Forum: Messaging on mask wearing needs to change

As the number of unlinked cases of coronavirus infection rises, it would appear that there is community spread of Covid-19 in Singapore.

With the easing in the supply crunch of masks these days, and the continued heavy volume of people in various places, such as on public transport, I feel it is time to tweak our mask strategy.

While the message of "wear a mask if you are unwell" was appropriate when supply was tighter, the time seems right to switch to a message of encouraging as many people as possible to wear a mask.

Even if doing so is not a 100 per cent safeguard against Covid-19, it should help to reduce the viral load if exposed, as well as in the event of accidental exposure or touching of one's face.

In combination with hand washing and social distancing, mask wearing should improve public hygiene further.

There are now more than 400 cases in hospitals. I do not know what is the overall capacity of our healthcare system to take in infectious disease patients, but the community needs to do every bit possible to try to slow down the number of new cases daily.

And while trying to flatten the curve of infection cases, we are also trying to flatten the curve of economic hardship.

A rethink of our mask strategy can help delay a total shutdown of our shops and factories just a little bit more to buy some more time until test kits are efficient and effective enough to replace thermometers as gatekeepers.

Wong Weng Fai