Forum: MediShield Life review: Private insurers should lower IP premiums

The proposal to improve MediShield Life coverage is set to result in an increase in premiums by as much as 35 per cent before temporary subsidies (MediShield Life coverage set to widen next year, Sept 30).

While I can understand that premiums have to increase due to better coverage and higher limits, I hope that private insurers that provide Integrated Shield Plans (IP), especially those with "as charged" coverage, will offer corresponding reductions in premiums, such that total premiums do not increase.

Typically, for insurance plans with multiple layers of risks and premiums, the lower layers would carry a proportionately higher premium rate due to higher probability and share of claims.

Logically, therefore, the private insurers should be lowering their premiums to offset the higher MediShield Life premium increases.

I can understand that the change in pro-ration factor from 35 per cent to 25 per cent for private hospital bills will increase payouts by private insurers. However, I imagine that the higher claim limits being borne by MediShield Life will more than offset the drop in pro-ration.

Private insurers claim that they suffer net losses from IP insurance policies but have not published any data on whether this is due to higher claims by those with the riders that cover the deductibles and co-payments (Lower payouts proposed for patients at private hospitals, Sept 30).

In some private hospitals, I have seen large posters encouraging patients to opt for higher-class wards if they have IP coverage.

This leads to overconsumption, resulting in higher payouts and higher premiums for those who do not have riders.

Ho Cheng Kwee