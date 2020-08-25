Forum: Medication delivery services available to patients

We thank Mr Lim Choo Beng for his feedback (Set up centralised pharmacies to send medication to patients' homes, Aug 20).

Our public healthcare institutions have been providing medication delivery services for a few years now.

Partnering with the Agency for Logistics Procurement and Supply (Alps) set up by the Ministry of Health, our public hospitals and polyclinics have worked with various providers to enhance the service quality and affordability of medication delivery services.

With the ongoing Covid-19 situation, we have also increased the delivery capacity.

Close to 395,000 medication deliveries were made from Feb 1 to Aug 19. Currently, an average of 3,200 deliveries are made daily. This is a tenfold increase from the 320 daily deliveries before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to this delivery service, selected polyclinics also provide patients the option to collect their medicine at their convenience from Pilbox lockers or certain Guardian outlets.

Patients may approach the pharmacy staff at public healthcare institutions to arrange for medication delivery or collection.

The Ministry of Health will continue to ensure convenient access to medication for patients to meet their medical needs.

Mr Lim can contact us at 1800-225-4122 and we can work on his medication delivery options.

Camilla Wong (Dr)

Chief Pharmacist

Ministry of Health