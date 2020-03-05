Forum: Mechanisms in place to weed out frivolous litigation

Madam Lily Ong's arguments are premised upon the assumption that Singapore's legal system allows for frivolous and malicious claims (Guard against litigation abuse in family violence cases, March 3). And that such claims are mounted by estranged litigants to inflict mental stress and financial strain on the other party.

It is a pity that Madam Ong stopped short of citing specific instances or laws to highlight how such claims could arise.

One need not be a lawyer to know the various mechanisms the courts have put in place to keep such nefarious claims at bay.

According to rule 405 of the Family Justice Act, the court may at any stage of the proceedings strike out a claim on the ground that it discloses no reasonable cause of action or defence, as the case may be; it is scandalous, frivolous or vexatious; or it may prejudice, embarrass or delay the fair trial of the action.

In terms of costs, no practising lawyers would advise their clients to mount frivolous, scandalous or vexatious claims or launch one themselves, lest they end up footing the legal costs personally or, worse, bringing their practice into disrepute.

In 2016, a lawyer found himself $1,000 poorer for filing frivolous appeals (Lawyer to pay $1,000 for frivolous appeals in court, March 3, 2016).

Madam Ong can also be assuaged by the fact that losing parties in most litigation are usually made to pay party-and-party costs to defray the winning party's legal expenses.

The examples listed above are by no means exhaustive, but they show the mechanisms that the courts have put in place to weed out claims that Madam Ong would want to expunge in the interest of upholding justice.

Faisal Maricar