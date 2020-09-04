Forum: Maturing of Singapore politics

Politics in Singapore would have come of age when governance becomes collaborative rather than competitive between the ruling and opposition Members of Parliament (Parliament: More debate, less division, Sept 2).

As the ruling party can no longer claim a monopoly of ideas, the hallmark of an honest government is the willingness to admit making mistakes where mistakes were made, and to acknowledge weaknesses in policy choices when the outcomes have shown them to be so.

The rule of law will triumph in a state where citizens are informed by facts and figures, and where laws serve the community with fairness and compassion.

Transparency and humility are not antithetical to honest and competent governance.

People make mistakes, including politicians, and brave is the man or woman who dares to acknowledge his or her flaws.

Humility and sincerity win admiration because these show a willingness by someone to serve others and to work for the public good.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)