Forum: Masks even more critical with airborne virus spread

The World Health Organisation has acknowledged that there is emerging evidence of airborne transmission of the coronavirus (WHO nod to evidence of airborne virus transmission, July 9).

This means that the virus may remain in the air for some time after an infected person has discharged the virus through coughing or sneezing.

Individuals who subsequently arrive at the scene can be exposed to the virus even if the infected person is no longer around.

This makes it critical for individuals to wear masks to cut down the possibility of being infected.

Given that asymptomatic persons with the virus can be infectious, such individuals may discharge the virus at different spots if they are not wearing masks.

It is disturbing to see people in phase two of Singapore's reopening taking the situation lightly.

I have seen people not wearing masks inside lifts and putting their masks on only when the lift doors open. Others laugh and talk loudly while eating at restaurants, doing little to lower the risk of passing on an infection.

Then there are those who do not don their masks properly; wearing the masks below their nostrils. And I have seen groups of people chatting, with some of their members not practising safe distancing or not wearing masks.

In the light of the possibility of airborne spread of the virus, it becomes more important for us to wear masks when we are outside our homes and to practise safe distancing.

Those who go jogging should wear their masks when walking home after their run is completed.

I have seen such individuals breathing heavily as they walk, perhaps believing that they are excused from wearing a mask since they had been jogging.

The bottom line: Expect more infections and more cases in the community if we become lax and presumptuous in our battle against this virus.

It is going to be a long battle and we cannot let our guard down if we are to control the spread of the virus.

Let us not assume that the virus can be completely obliterated, given the scenario worldwide, and let us not assume that an effective, safe vaccine is in the pipeline.

It may take years for an effective, safe vaccine to be ready and to be produced in large enough quantities for worldwide distribution.

Quek Koh Choon (Dr)