Forum: Many Singaporeans too quick to criticise and judge fellow countrymen

Many people epitomise what Singapore stands for in many ways, be it friendliness, drive for excellence or strong moral upbringing.

But I have observed that while many try to be the best versions of themselves, they also dissociate themselves from the very country that they are "proud of".

Many well-educated and well-brought-up Singaporeans often rush to criticise and judge what their fellow countrymen are doing.

One often hears the phrase "that's so Singaporean", but never in a positive context.

It really grinds my gears when I hear this phrase as this group of people seem to forget that they themselves are Singaporeans.

Would it not be more apt to say "this group of people does not deserve to be Singaporean"? Or, less severely, "these Singaporeans should reflect on their actions"?

Professor Tommy Koh said that Singapore is a First World country with Third World people (Singaporeans can be more civic-minded, considerate, says Prof Koh, Oct 2, 2019), and even Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing used the Hokkien colloquialism "sia suay" to describe the embarrassing behaviour of hoarders during the initial Covid-19 outbreak panic in Singapore.

Many Singaporeans chimed in and blasted the hoarders.

The hoarding might be unnecessary, but the least they could do is to be patient and explain how the Government has measures in place, instead of seeing the hoarders as a disgrace.

To the rest of my fellow young Singaporeans, let's start taking ownership and become what Singaporeans should be.

Kenny Low Chin Hon