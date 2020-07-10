Forum: Many people not abiding by safe distancing rules

With the number of people infected with the coronavirus spiralling all over the world and the World Health Organisation acknowledging the dangerous possibility that the virus spread could be airborne (WHO nod to evidence of airborne virus transmission, July 9),

Singaporeans should sit up and abide by safe distancing protocols more strictly.

VivoCity's rooftop garden is frequented by students who gather in numbers ranging from eight to 10.

They take off their masks while talking and laughing loudly, some less than 1m apart.

As it is dim up there at night, they are hardly noticed and seem to think they can flout the rules with impunity.

When they return to the mall, I notice that they obediently separate into groups of five people or fewer.

I have also seen people gathering in groups of more than five at futsal courts under the cover of darkness.

I hope the authorities will be more alert to these infringements to prevent a widespread outbreak and that people will be more considerate, too.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip