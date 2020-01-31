Forum: Many opportunities to contribute in community

We thank Mr Sim Dian Chye for his views (Great need to nurture more community leaders, Jan 27).

Mr Sim wanted to see more focus on identifying, training and developing community leaders, and students being involved as volunteers in the community.

The People's Association Youth Movement (PAYM), through the Service-Learning Champion (SLC) programme, has been engaging students to participate, volunteer and co-organise community programmes with the local grassroots organisations since 2006.

Students who participate learn event management, leadership and public speaking skills, and champion causes they believe in.

Every year, about 100 schools take part in the SLC programme, with about 40,000 students serving as community volunteers.

Students in institutes of higher learning join the PAYM Community Leadership Programme, which exposes students to grassroots work and a diverse range of volunteer activities over several months.

Students are deeply involved in community work alongside experienced grassroots volunteers who act as mentors.

In addition, Youth Corps Singapore (YCS) under the National Youth Council also plays a key role in growing youth community leaders through various development programmes.

Community-based organisations have stepped up to take leadership roles in galvanising the community.

In partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, six of them have been appointed as SG Cares Volunteer Centres to grow the local volunteer pool, foster partnerships and strengthen volunteer management capabilities.

One example is the Loving Heart Multi-Service Centre @ Yuhua, serving residents in Jurong East.

Initiatives run by this centre include activating an informal network of volunteers to keep a lookout for vulnerable seniors in the neighbourhood.

YCS is also partnering the volunteer centres to help youth from the institutes of higher learning to gain a better understanding of the needs of the towns around their institutions, and connect them to volunteering opportunities.

We are encouraged to see a shift towards strengthening the community.

Many young people also continue to volunteer within the community even after leaving these programmes.

Pearly Seah

Director, Youth and Sports

People's Association