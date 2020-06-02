Forum: Manila's reopening of offshore gaming operations not a 'risky bet'

We refer to the report by Mr Richard Javad Heydarian (Duterte's risky bet on online casinos as an essential service, May 19).

It is misleading to say that the reopening of the Philippine offshore gaming operator (Pogo) service providers "ignited an outcry in the Philippines" while under quarantine. The numbers show that the decision to reopen was not a "risky bet". The contributions of Pogos are significant.

From 73.72 million pesos in 2016, revenues increased in 2017 to 3.12 billion pesos; in 2018, 6.11 billion pesos and last year, to 5.73 billion pesos (S$160 million).

The government collected a total of 14.28 billion pesos in taxes from Pogo operations, of which 6.42 billion pesos came from direct Pogo taxes last year.

The report touched on several concerns, one being the Duterte administration's response. Contrary to the report, it was not slow as it was the among the first to declare a lockdown on March 15.

The second concern was on law and order. Some criminality associated with the influx of foreign workers was realised but this cannot be attributed solely to Pogos.

Foreign workers who arrive in the Philippines come to work in simple jobs in companies that provide back-end support to foreign Pogo operators. There is

no proof that members of foreign armies are part of this workforce, neither is there merit in saying that the offices are strategically clustered near Philippine military bases.

Manila is a dense metropolis where it is normal for establishments to be situated beside military buildings.

What the article failed to mention is that several "Duterte-leaning" top politicians have also thrown their wholehearted support behind the move.

The report also suggests that only foreign workers are employed in Pogos. The latest record of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) reveals that 31,556 Filipinos work in Pogo service providers.

Covid-19 has the Philippines grasping at straws on how to get a quick spike in revenue.

Experts have forecast a loss amounting to trillions of pesos by year end. Pogo service

providers are there to help us get back on our feet.

Margarita Gutierrez

for Accredited Service Providers Association of Pagcor (Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation)