Forum: Managing fears of people the right thing to do

The Straits Times highlighted growing discrimination against Chinese and those of Chinese origin in many countries arising from the coronavirus outbreak (Xenophobia not a cure for coronavirus, Feb 5).

It said that "creeping discrimination in Singapore is in danger of feeding into a malevolent international pattern".

The commentary gave an oblique impression that some of the people and the countries mentioned are racist towards the Chinese; that some of these people and countries have ill-intent towards the Chinese.

Landlords that are depriving tenancies to returning Chinese nationals may be morally and legally wrong but, in general, I believe they bear no ill-intentions towards these Chinese people, other than wanting to protect their immediate families from potential infection.

The idea is the same when the country bars entry and transit to all travellers arriving from China. It is premised on the same fear of the spread of infection.

How people react to the fear of infection greatly depends on how quickly and easily viruses spread.

While the coronavirus fatality rate is low, its infection rate is increasing at a worrying pace.

People are inclined to worry and, I may add, have the right to do so. Managing but not blaming people's fear is the right thing to do.

Chow Kok Fai