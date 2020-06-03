Forum: Manage bus, train capacity to enforce safe distancing

I find the quick action by the Land Transport Authority and public transport operators to remove safe distancing stickers from trains and buses baffling, while safe distancing must be observed everywhere else (Trains, buses return to pre-circuit breaker frequency from today, June 2).

The explanation provided was that safe distancing is not possible when schools and some workplaces resume operations under phase one of reopening the economy following the circuit breaker.

The global pandemic is far from over even though the local community transmission rate has gone down. It is doubtful whether anyone travelling on public transport will heed the call not to answer a phone call, or talk while with a friend.

What public transport operators should do is to deploy additional transport ambassadors at entrance points of MRT stations and bus interchanges to better manage the train and bus capacity. I believe at this stage, this should not be too difficult as many companies and organisations have yet to get into full operational mode with the majority of employees still working from home.

The crowds from pre-Covid-19 days are unlikely to return any time soon as long as no proven vaccine is found. Thus, it should be easier and safer to adhere to safe distancing with the stickers as markers inside trains and buses.

With the coronavirus still a largely unknown virus and infections able to occur through asymptomatic persons, it is not yet time to remove advisory stickers on public transport.

Public transport operators should instead be exercising even greater caution to encourage safe distancing as much as possible.

Gabriel Cheng Kian Tiong