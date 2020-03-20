Forum: Malaysia's travel ban should be wake-up call for employers here

It is being reported that more than 400,000 people cross the land checkpoints in Woodlands and Tuas each day. If you include Malaysians living in Singapore, as well as permanent residents residing and working here, I find it concerning that Singapore depends on such a large workforce of non-Singaporeans to keep its industries and economy going.

Malaysia's movement control measures barring Malaysians from travelling overseas - which led to workers rushing to beat the deadline and find short-term accommodation in Singapore, affecting companies here and putting a strain on infrastructure - should be a wake-up call to local employers.

It's about time Singapore looked into its manpower security.

Lee Kwok Weng