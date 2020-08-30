Forum: Make volunteerism a way of life

Young people are the leaders of tomorrow, thus we all play an important role in shaping Singapore's future. In order to strive for a more caring and inclusive society, we need to make volunteerism a way of life.

There are many people in the community who struggle every day and require help.

Many youngsters have taken the initiative to help those facing difficulties since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Some have helped to support households living in rental flats through fund-raising, while others have prepared food for the elderly and front-line workers.

There are many organisations that offer such opportunities for the youth, and we can start with simple actions. For example, we can help put together food packs for low-income families by volunteering with Food from the Heart.

Volunteering definitely has its benefits. No matter how small our contribution may seem, it will help to make someone's day.

I urge the youth to play a part in helping out the community so that the vulnerable groups will not be left out.

Kamaraj Prithvika, 13

Secondary 1 student

