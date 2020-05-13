Forum: Make SafeEntry easier to use to bring about greater adoption

In order to rein in the spread of Covid-19, contact tracing measures have been implemented in many places.

And one of the ways this is being done is through the use of digital check-in system SafeEntry.

It is time-consuming and inconvenient for users to have to check in and check out every time they enter a mall, for instance, and then do the same when they visit another place after that, especially when carrying a lot of merchandise.

For the strategy to be effective, it needs everyone's full cooperation, and a determining factor would be the ease of use.

Currently, when using SafeEntry with a QR code, at least four taps on the smartphone screen are required to get the final acknowledgement.

Ideally, it should be just one.

With a single tap to activate the system, it should automatically trigger the camera to scan the QR code, after which the stored personal information is sent to the central server and an acknowledgement is received.

With a simplified process such as this, checking in and checking out would be a breeze and the tracking method would be more widely accepted.

Joseph Tan