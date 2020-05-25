Forum: Make job easier for staff delivering food to condos

As Covid-19 turns our world upside down and more people begin to lose their jobs and close their businesses, I would like to appeal to all good-hearted Singaporeans who live in condominiums to walk that extra mile to help fellow Singaporeans slog a little less and earn a little more.

I am referring to the thousands of food delivery riders who have to deliver items to the doorsteps of their customers.

Would it not be simple for the ordered items to be left with the concierge or the security post?

Would it not be healthy for the customer to make that short trip to the concierge or the guardhouse to accept the delivery and break the monotony of being in the house?

The amount of time saved for the delivery person will enable him to make an extra trip or two and boost his income.

Isn't this worth doing in this stressful time?

Ong Lee Fong