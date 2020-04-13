Forum: Make it mandatory for older workers to stay home

While older Singaporeans have been advised to stay home, I have observed many of them working at supermarkets, wet markets and foodcourts during the circuit breaker period (PM makes special appeal to older S'poreans to stay home, April 11).

How can they heed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's appeal to stay home when they have to travel to work?

As older Singaporeans are more susceptible to the coronavirus and their chances of dying are higher if they were to get infected, it should be made mandatory for those aged above 55 to stay at home.

To allay their fear of not having an income, their companies should continue to pay them their salaries for that period. The pressure on companies would be eased if they are eligible for the enhanced Jobs Support Scheme.

This will help prevent the spread of Covid-19 among older Singaporeans. Moreover, it can be a form of acknowledgement for the years of hard work they have put into building Singapore.

Tan Yulin