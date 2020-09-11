Forum: Make it easier for people to get vaccinated

Forum contributor Sean Lim's point about the low take-up of vaccines being linked to vaccine accessibility, and his call to take vaccination opportunities closer to target populations are very relevant (Go beyond cutting costs in bid to increase uptake of vaccines, Sept 9).

Having seen my husband suffer from shingles, I wanted to get vaccinated against it.

Trying to go about getting it done was no easy task.

There was little information on the Internet about where I could get the jab. I made multiple calls to pharmacies, government and private hospitals.

What was surprising was the reaction I got from big hospitals like National University Hospital and Singapore General Hospital when I inquired about getting a shingles jab.

The person on the other end of the phone line was caught off-guard by my request. The staff had no information on hand, I was put on hold for a considerable amount of time before being given unsatisfactory answers. The price of the vaccine varied from $190 to $525 per dose plus doctor's consultation fee, and there was no guarantee of availability of stock.

After a long and tedious hunt, I finally found that Tan Tock Seng Hospital administered the vaccine, and madean appointment. Anyone less persistent would have given up.

The Government should consider a one-stop venue at hospitals and polyclinics for various vaccinations, bring down the cost, or at least standardise the cost to the public, educate the public, and educate front-line staff at medical institutions.

Poonam Bhandari