Forum: Make arrangements to help quarantined citizens vote

Citizens on quarantine orders or stay-home notices at home are generally healthy and are not criminals. So, why are they not allowed to vote (House passes measures for safe elections if Covid-19 persists, May 5)?

The right to vote is sacrosanct and can be exercised only about every five years; it gives every citizen a say on important issues that affect him and a say on who represents him in his constituency.

Excusing people on quarantine orders or stay-home notices at home from voting may be expedient but is not the solution.

While I will concede that it is easier said than done, the Government should make it happen regardless of the inconvenience, manpower constraints and cost.

Thinking out of the box to enable quarantined citizens to vote would be a truly democratic process.

Cheng Choon Fei