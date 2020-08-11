Forum: Majority of businesses are responsible employers

We refer to the Forum letters by Mr Hong Chee Meng and Mr Colin Loh Yoon Fui (Putting firms on watch list too reactive; and Singaporeans willing and able to fill most PMET jobs, both Aug 8).

The Singapore Business Federation (SBF) denounces irresponsible and unfair hiring practices and fully supports the Fair Consideration Framework (FCF), which requires employers to consider Singaporeans fairly for all job opportunities.

The FCF, through the watch list, provides for punitive actions against recalcitrant employers and serves as a deterrent, while allowing responsible employers with genuine needs to access foreign manpower. We like that the FCF recognises that different industries have different skills and workforce needs, and thus different degrees of needs for foreign manpower.

The Ministry of Manpower reported that 47 employers were recently added to the FCF watch list. These companies hired some 2,000 employment pass holders and more than 2,800 local professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs). Though their workforce profiles raised concerns when compared with their industry peers, we should not miss the important point that the presence of these companies in Singapore has created good jobs for Singaporeans.

The vast majority of businesses are responsible employers who support the FCF and tap foreign manpower in a fair manner to complement their local workforce for business growth.

SBF calls on more members to join the 145 companies that have signed SBF's Sustainable Employment Pledge. This movement commits companies to adopt sustainable employment practices for their essential workers in low-wage jobs, mature workers and PMETs.

For PMET recruitment during this downturn, we urge companies to expand their search and reach out to more locals. Fair hiring on merit is beneficial for the company as it enhances the overall quality of the workforce.

Ho Meng Kit

Chief Executive Officer

Singapore Business Federation