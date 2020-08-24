Forum: Maids at a disadvantage in co-employment arrangements

Forum contributor Ishwar Murlidhar Mahtani brought up some valid points in advocating joint employment of domestic helpers (Consider allowing co-employment of maids, Aug 22).

However, he has not considered how such a policy could lead to the exploitation of domestic helpers through both employers' insistence on a maid working doubly hard.

The plight of domestic helpers could be further aggravated as employers in economic hardship are arguably less tolerant and more easily prone to losing their temper. It is easy to rationalise that this policy is acceptable so long as the maid agrees to the arrangement.However, the difficulty will surface when the maid realises she is getting the short end of the stick, then further realises she does not have the means to resolve the employment situation amicably, and without incurring a relatively large financial penalty on her part.

I urge the Manpower Ministry to maintain its current stance of not allowing a co-employment arrangement.

Larry Tan