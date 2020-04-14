Forum: Looking the other way doesn't make for a better world

I share Mr Pang Kim Hin's concerns for the kind of world his children and grandchildren will live in (Rising hostility against China doesn't bode well for the world, April 11).

We must learn from history lest we commit the same mistakes. It took only 25 years from when World War I ended before another world war began.

Many chose to look the other way and wrongly believed that appeasement would satiate the adventurous, the same power that started both world wars.

It was also during these years that the world lacked constructive leadership. The League of Nations, the precursor to the United Nations, was stillborn. The world suffered greatly.

After this Covid-19 crisis settles, the world will never be the same again. Despite all the havoc the crisis has brought, no one has come forward to apologise.

Many have lost their loved ones, their livelihoods and even their lives. There has been no outcry for the culpable to make amends. Again, the world seems to be looking the other way.

While I do share Mr Pang's concern for the well-being of the world, I wonder if diminished expressions of outrage during such trying times will make the world better.

Lee Teck Chuan