Forum: Living donor kidney transplants a good option for patients

We thank chief executive officer of the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) Tim Oei for highlighting kidney transplants as the first option for kidney failure (Kidney transplant is first option, Aug 14).

Last year, 56 Singapore citizens and permanent residents benefited from a living donor kidney transplant.

Living donor kidney transplants provide a better option for patients with end-stage kidney failure due to the better long-term survival rates than those who remain on dialysis.

Compared to receiving kidney transplants from deceased donors, those from living donors offer better outcomes and long-term survival for patients.

Prospective donors also undergo robust assessments to protect their safety and well-being, ensuring that they are medically and mentally fit for the donation.

Post-donation, annual checks are necessary to maintain the donor's good health. Properly screened living kidney donors are expected to live as long as non-kidney donors.

The public may obtain more information on living donor kidney transplants online, including true stories featuring organ donors and transplant recipients.

Earlier this year, the National Organ Transplant Unit (Notu) collaborated with the NKF to produce a short documentary featuring the journey of a kidney transplant recipient who opted for a living donor kidney transplant after being on dialysis for 10 years.

Organ donation is a noble gift of life that requires courage to give, and perhaps as much courage to receive. We hope that more potential donors will come forward, and more patients will have their lives saved or transformed.

To learn more about organ donation and transplantation, visit www.liveon.gov.sg.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents who wish to donate to patients on the waiting list may also contact Notu at organ.transplant@notu.com.sg or call 6321-4390.

Tan Chee Kiat (Professor)

Director

National Organ Transplant Unit

Ministry of Health