Forum: Listen to religious music on trains, buses in private

The Land Transport Authority should ban commuters from playing religious music out loud in MRT trains and buses on their personal electronic devices.

While it is a personal choice, it is an irritant to others when the music is played in a confined space where commuters can't help but to listen.

Given Singapore's multi-religious character, commuters come from diverse religious backgrounds. Hence, public transport must remain a secular space as a matter of respect and sensitivity to others.

If we allow the audio chants of one religion, what about those of other faiths?

No commuter should be forced to listen to religious chants. Those who wish to listen to their religious audio should use an earpiece.

Let us respect one another's feelings and beliefs on board public transport.

Cheng Choon Fei