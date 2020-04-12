Forum: Let vegetable traders go to estates and sell to residents directly

The Government should give temporary licences to vegetable vendors to sell vegetables on wheels to residential estates, especially condominiums and other private estates.

Those who live in Housing Board flats often have shops near them, but taking the vegetables to residents would reduce human traffic.

Of course, the uppermost concern on the minds of many would be: Would the usual high standards of hygiene be compromised?

But this can be addressed. The condition for this kind of itinerant vendors would be that they must be licensed and this licence would be issued for three months at first, and restricted to only registered vegetable traders.

Also, such vendors should be allowed to work with delivery companies such as Grab so as to be able to deliver vegetables to residents.

Mayur Vora