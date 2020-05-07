Forum: Let Singaporeans see how well-stocked the country is

I appreciate the commentary by Dr Johannah Soo and Ms Jenny Sng on households needing to be more aware of food resilience to avoid panic buying (Households need 'food resilience' awareness to avoid panic buying, May 1). This can be done by educating the public on how to make better use of food resources.

I suggest that the authorities give Singaporeans a better idea of how prepared the country is in stockpiling essential goods. Organise tours for students as well as elderly Singaporeans to some of the warehouses where we store our essential goods.

I understand there may be national security sensitivities around the locations and contents of these warehouses, but if we can find a way to give Singaporeans a visual idea of the level of preparedness the authorities have proclaimed, the people would have a better understanding of the situation.

Seeing is believing. Once the idea of well-preparedness is entrenched in most Singaporeans' mind, panic buying will be minimal.

Foo Sing Kheng