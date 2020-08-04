Forum: Let more people visit households at a time

Given that places of worship are allowed up to 50 people per session, I do not understand why a household can receive up to only five visitors at a time.

If a person is found to be infected with the coronavirus, contact tracing for a family gathering would be faster and easier than for a gathering of people who may be unfamiliar with one another.

As long as we limit our interaction to close family members and maintain good and sensible personal hygiene, the

risk of infection would be low compared with other settings.

As maintaining close family ties is crucial during this coronavirus pandemic, I hope that the relevant authorities can consider increasing the number of visitors allowed to a family member's house.

Foo Sing Kheng