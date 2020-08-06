Forum: Let job seekers keen to work as security officers defer training

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused retrenchment in many different sectors of the workforce, and many workers are struggling to find jobs in order to support their families.

On the other hand, the security industry is still facing a shortage of security officers. I speak from personal experience as someone who is running a security agency.

For a person to be qualified and be employed as a security officer, he needs to attend a five-day full-time course. And that is without taking test dates into consideration.

In this time of rising unemployment, I suggest that the authorities consider allowing people who are jobless or have been retrenched and are keen to work as security officers to be employed by a security firm before completing the necessary training, subject to screening and clearance by the Police Licensing and Regulatory Department, as well as a medical check-up for those above the age of 60.

The applicant can be immediately employed on a temporary basis, and be required to attend the training at approved schools and pass the requisite test within six months of recruitment.

These temporary staff can be briefed and deployed at non-sensitive sites in various locations.

I believe this is one way to create more job opportunities in the present economic conditions.

William Adam Morton Jr