Forum: LED white lights make driving at night a hazard

As more vehicles and streetlights are installed with white LED bulbs, driving at night has become uncomfortable and hazardous.

As a driver, I have often been momentarily blinded by the glare in my rear-view mirror from cars with such headlights.

Alongside the road, the strong white glare from the streetlights becomes distracting for drivers as the brightness competes with the vehicle lights on the road.

I noticed LED streetlights do not diffuse as well as the warmer, more orange streetlights of the past. Hence, there is high contrast between bright white spots and the dark background. In terms of area covered, the old lights seem to do a better job.

I hope the Land Transport Authority will review the use of LED white lights on streetlights and regulate their use in vehicles.

Ng Yee Cheng