Forum: Leave out age of election candidates

I worked for a consultant in Wellington, New Zealand, for two years. The company employed staff well into their 60s and appreciated their experience and contributions.

I once asked an older employee about when he was intending to retire, to which he replied, "In New Zealand, we don't practise age discrimination".

The prospective candidates for Singapore's general election are usually introduced with their name and age. It is almost as if their age defines them.

Perhaps we can get over this habit and begin to ignore the focus on a person's age?

Rather, let us look more at their profession, family status, contributions, achievements and ideas.

Mention of age is really not that important and, as with my lesson in Wellington, might get the older ones among us quite upset.

Markus Ruddock