Forum: Law enforcement an essential service

Restrictions under the circuit breaker period do not apply to essential services, but I am puzzled as to where the line is drawn with regard to complaints on illegal parking and vehicles causing obstruction.

When I called the hotline that is shared by the Housing Board, Land Transport Authority and Urban Redevelopment Authority on such matters, the complaints were not given due attention.

I was told by the officers that they had been instructed by these government agencies to entertain only reports on serious obstruction and matters that pose a danger to people that have resulted from the circuit breaker measures and reduced manpower.

Law enforcement is essential regardless of any circuit breaker period. There is no excuse to choose the type of offences to penalise. If these agencies relax enforcement, everything becomes a free-for-all and it will defeat the purpose of having laws and rules.

What about smoking at no-smoking areas? Are smokers given a free hand because of the manpower shortage during this period?

And what about littering?

An offence is an offence and government agencies should not differentiate between those that should be penalised and those that should not.

Despite the heightened movement restrictions, people will continue to take advantage of any loophole and circumvent the law and rules due to the lack of enforcement.

We should not allow this to happen as laws and rules are there for a reason.

Cheng Choon Fei