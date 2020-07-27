Forum: Labour chief represents voice of workers

We thank the writers of these two letters for their views: Labour chief post should be held by Cabinet minister, July 17; and Politically neutral labour chief in workers' best interests, July 22.

The position of secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress is elected by union delegates and the NTUC central committee once every four years at the NTUC National Delegates' Conference (the last conference was held in October last year).

This is an election process that is independent of our national political process. The fundamental role of the secretary-general is to represent the voice of workers.

In Singapore, our unique model of tripartism takes centre stage in industrial relations, where unions, employers and government develop and shape policies to balance the interests of workers, companies and the nation.

We may have different views, but we always strive and collaborate towards the same goals to promote harmonious labour-management relations and boost Singapore's economic competitiveness.

Mary Liew

President

National Trades Union Congress