Forum: Labour chief post should be held by Cabinet minister

National Trades Union Congress president Mary Liew believes that Mr Ng Chee Meng should retain his position as secretary-general of NTUC, as the position is independent of political appointments (NTUC reaffirms support for Ng Chee Meng as labour chief, July 15).

I believe that given a choice, most workers would disagree. NTUC shares a longstanding symbiotic relationship with the ruling party, which was reiterated by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong last year (Workers won't be alone as economy transforms: PM Lee, Oct 16, 2019).

Due to this relationship, for decades, the NTUC secretary-general has been appointed to the Cabinet. This speaks volumes about the level of importance and trust the Government places on the position of labour chief.

With the ongoing severe economic disruption and huge job losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic, NTUC needs a leader in the Cabinet who can push for workers' welfare and interests. The close relationship between the Government and NTUC must be maintained to have a harmonious labour relationship. It would be difficult to convince workers that their interests have been taken care of if their labour chief is not a Cabinet minister.

Foo Sing Kheng