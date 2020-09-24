Forum: Keep watch on long-term goals for SIA

Mr Woon Wee Min's Forum letter totally resonated with my family (Keep SIA pilots flying and help those in need, Sept 23).

In this difficult period with restricted travel for business and tourism, we must still keep our sight on long-term goals and do justice to our investment in Singapore Airlines (SIA) pilots.

It is not feasible to keep doing flight simulation training for the pilots and expect them to be ready and at the top of their game when the aviation business takes off later.

While I understand the need for environmental protection, we can do other good, as suggested by Mr Woon, by organising a charity drive to provide underprivileged children a chance at a flight experience.

Such an initiative could be extended to special needs children. For many families with special needs children, it would be extremely challenging to go for an overseas holiday.

By providing a two- to three-hour flight to nowhere, this barrier can be lowered.

Everyone needs to help our national flagship carrier in this unprecedented time. We are confident that SIA, a responsible organisation, will continue to do its part to protect the environment and mitigate carbon emissions.

Tan Lay Pheng