Forum: Keep users' lifestyle needs in mind for LifeSG app

I applaud the effort by the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) to upgrade and rebrand a government smartphone application (More than 40 govt e-services available on rebranded app, Aug 20).

The LifeSG app is time-saving and convenient for users. I hope that SNDGO will include as many government services as possible.

It would be ideal if some common private-sector services could be included in the app.

When the eCitizen portal was revamped in 2001, the public was able to enjoy not only government services but also services offered by the private sector.

The portal supported more than 500 e-services but it also gave users access to courses and seminars, and travel and recreational services.

Bringing in some common private-sector services will not only enrich LifeSG's offering but also add value to end users.

The app would be more successful if the lifestyle needs and convenience of end users were given priority.

Foo Sing Kheng