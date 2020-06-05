Forum: Keep up strict safe distancing measures on buses and trains

Since January, after the first Covid-19 case in Singapore was reported, the multi-ministry task force has gone to great lengths to put in place measures to prevent or minimise the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Its efforts include imposing the circuit breaker for eight weeks.

The crisis has adversely impacted the economy and the Government has provided close to $100 billion to help businesses and Singaporeans.

A review published in The Lancet journal on Monday concluded that keeping at least a metre apart and wearing face masks and eye protection are the best ways to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection.

This supports the stringent but necessary measures introduced by the multi-ministry task force.

I am therefore somewhat confused by the Ministry of Transport and the Land Transport Authority apparently taking a more relaxed stance on safe distancing requirements on MRT trains and public buses in phase one of the post-circuit breaker period (Trains, buses return to pre-circuit breaker frequency from today, June 2).

For example, boarding queue markers at bus interchanges and seat markers on train platforms were to be removed.

That sends the wrong message to the public.

I understand that crowds will build up at MRT stations and bus terminals if safe distancing measures are maintained without adjustments to train and bus frequency.

However, there could be other adjustments made to reduce the crowds while maintaining safe distancing, at least until Singapore enters phase two of the post-circuit breaker period.

We should not ease up before we are more certain infections within the community are really under control.

Luo Siao Ping