Forum: Keep guard up, but recognise that outbreak is manageable

That, to date, more than 300 people out of more than 14,000 detected patients, all but one in China, have died from the virus is a stunning figure.

Yet, as long as local transmission is either not demonstrated or is contained early, the odds of Singaporeans catching the infection are low, and dying from it lower still.

Even as it is early days, and we should not let down our guard any time soon, in comparison with other acute infectious agents, the novel coronavirus is recognisably somewhat tamer.

So far, in the course of its progress, one case generates far fewer new cases during the infectious stage of the disease compared with measles or whooping cough. It is also less deadly than the severe acute respiratory syndrome, also caused by a coronavirus, while causing a fatality rate roughly similar to diphtheria or polio.

The coronavirus-caused Middle East respiratory syndrome is 10 times more deadly, with the rare Ebola virus the real killer, at about 20 to 40 times more deadly.

Pandemonium over the purchase of masks is simply reflective of being "kiasu" (scared of losing), when supply is ample with judicious and responsible usage. Similarly, paying exorbitant prices for this cheap commodity just plays into the hands of profiteering tradesmen.

This is not the first global health emergency we are facing, nor will it be the last, with man's increasing encroachment upon wildlife enclaves. With constant information updates, containment, isolation and management, we should know better not to do too little too late, or too much too early.

Trust respected sources and don't be panicked by scaremongers.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)