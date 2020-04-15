Forum: Keep-fit content readily available online

We refer to Mr Lee Kek Chin's letter (Have trainers conduct sessions online, April 14). Mr Lee's suggestion of online exercise sessions comes at a very timely moment.

Sport Singapore has been proactively engaging sport industry partners, including fitness instructors, in creating opportunities for them to connect with Singaporeans via virtual platforms.

Recently, we launched a $2 million grant under the GetActive! Singapore 2020 Active Enabler Programme.

Sport professionals, coaches and fitness instructors as well as businesses in the sport industry are welcome to submit proposals that revolve around digital content and virtual activities to help Singaporeans stay active at home and socially connected.

We have also developed ActiveSG Circle, a virtual super sport club platform, that will be accessible to members 24/7 and have a library of rich resources for the sporting community. The content is co-created and fuelled by sport industry players.

On Monday, we launched Get Active TV, which is part of the GetActive@Home initiative to encourage staying active and strong during this period.

There is quality content co-created with fitness instructors from the sporting industry, which includes virtual classes for pilates, yoga and body weight workouts.

There are also Covid-19 updates, talk shows, cooking shows with simple, easy to make recipes as well as other trending content which we hope will be useful to the community.

Programmes are simulcasted on Get Active TV on Mondays to Fridays from 8.30am to 5pm.

We encourage all residents to tap the resources above, as well as take this opportunity to bond with family members and lead a healthy lifestyle at home.

S. Parameswaran

Deputy Director, Public Relations

Sport Singapore