Forum: Join hands to make Goal 2034 happen

I may be just a weekend football warrior, but I still found the recent debate in Parliament on Goal 2034 exhilarating.

Minimally, we are setting a goal to hopefully see Singapore's participation in the 2034 World Cup.

For sure, it will inspire a generation of young footballers and their parents to work hard for a tangible outcome.

Many of our young footballers have already started playing early and acquired much match experience in the domestic and international scenes.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Baey Yam Keng said his ministry looked forward to hearing more about the Football Association of Singapore's (FAS) plans on how to realise Goal 2034.

The ball is now in FAS' court to lay out its specific plans.

But when it does, I hope FAS and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth can make a concerted effort to also engage players, coaches, parents, educators and local football fans, and rally everyone together to support and deliver Goal 2034 as one Team Singapore.

If a country such as Iceland with less than 10 per cent of our population size can do it, I am confident that we can do it too.

Panneerselvam Arumugam Periasamy