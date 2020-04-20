Forum: Items available on supermarkets' websites should match actual stock

I understand that online supermarkets are facing stronger demand as more people stay home and shop online, but they should also spare a thought for their customers.

Typically, when items are not available, they are labelled "out of stock". So if there is no such label, it is reasonable for consumers to assume that the items are available for ordering on the website.

Recently, both FairPrice and RedMart, after confirming my orders and accepting payment, cancelled some items on the morning of the delivery, saying those items were now "out of stock".

Getting a delivery slot is already very challenging. Sometimes, one has to keep monitoring and refreshing the website throughout the day, in the hope that a slot appears.

After going through all this, it is unacceptable to then have the items cancelled at the last minute.

This is especially so in my case. I ended up paying a $7 delivery fee for just a few items. Had I known earlier, I would have added more items or cancelled the order.

Despite the prompt refunds and additional rebates that FairPrice offered as part of its apology, a check online shows that I am not the only one facing such a situation.

Supermarket chains should ensure quantities on the ground match what is shown online before accepting orders, or call affected customers to inform them items have been cancelled so that they can choose to add items to make the delivery fee more worthwhile or cancel the orders.

During the circuit breaker period when movement is restricted, supermarkets should do their part and be responsible in their supply and delivery.

Benardine De Britto