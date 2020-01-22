Forum: Is there a pattern behind road accidents in recent years?

After the dreadful accident involving an SBS Transit bus, a lorry and a car at the junction of Braddell Road and Bishan Road (Two taken to hospital after three-vehicle accident, Jan 17), many people, clearly working on anecdotal evidence, posted on social media that an increase in foreign drivers on Singapore roads has made the roads more dangerous.

To make such preconceived notions go away, the Land Transport Authority should analyse road accident data in recent years to see if there is indeed a pattern of more accidents involving foreign drivers.

And if this turns out to be true, then remedial actions should be taken, such as a mandatory driving test for foreign drivers that involves realistic simulations of more tricky or confusing road situations in Singapore, such as discretionary right turns.

This would mean a lot more work for all stakeholders, but would be worth it if it reduces the number of accidents.

Lim Teck Koon