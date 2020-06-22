Forum: Interest key to job satisfaction

Vocational guidance research has repeatedly identified two critical domains where job satisfaction and success are determined: aptitude and interest.

Ask a job seeker to explore what interests him. Most people are so primed to look at job scope so narrowly that they have no clue about their natural bent for things, much less how to connect these innate interests to developing a job or a career direction.

Aptitude, a person's natural ability and interest are intertwined.

Perhaps we could ask more mature job seekers to compile an inventory of their various interests and hobbies to identify a more valid list of subjective interests and aptitudes.

Several job profiles could be developed from there with input from prospective employers, human resource departments, and career and job guidance counsellors. This makes a job search more focused.

If we can adopt this framework, I think our job seekers will become more capable of a self-directed search for jobs, creating employment paths that will have a better match.

In the long term, we will have a self-directed workforce that will be adaptable, acquiring new skills as they grow.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)