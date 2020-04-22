Forum: Increase number of healthcare trainees to boost capacity for next crisis

Ultimately, success in tackling the coronavirus pandemic lies in a robust healthcare system.

The measures to flatten the infection curve are to help the local healthcare system cope - so that there are enough intensive care unit beds and also healthcare workers such that when some of them fall ill, the rest are not left in such an exhausted state that they cannot perform their tasks properly.

With the crisis foremost on our minds and appreciation for front-line workers at a high, I would like us to collectively consider upgrading our healthcare system to one with a much higher capacity. Not just in terms of infrastructure such as having more hospitals, but also in terms of the number of healthcare professionals.

With a number of people likely to face unemployment or underemployment owing to the fallout from the pandemic, perhaps the yearly intake of healthcare trainees at training institutes could be doubled or trebled. This would help create a system that has greater capacity and which will not be overwhelmed by future shocks.

Funding should not be seen as a concern as the choice could be between reforming the healthcare system or reforming the entire economy.

Sure, like in all other professions, not every trainee may end up practising. But they would be certified and could be called upon if needed. Let us lay the foundations today to fight the next pandemic.

Sng Woei Shyong