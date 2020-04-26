Forum: Voices of Youth: Increase demand for local produce

Increase demand for local produce

As Covid-19 disrupts our traditional food supply lines (From tomatoes to grapes, avid gardener treasures home-grown food, April 9), efforts should be made to increase both production and desirability of locally produced foodstuff.

Singapore needs to be prudent in managing its resources. As its land area is limited, more resources should be given to new technologies that can help to increase yield - such as vertical farming and high-tech farms. Existing farms should also be given incentives to improve yields. All this will be a step in the right direction for Singapore.

To increase demand for local food produce, give subsidies to producers to lower prices to compete with cheaper imports. Campaigns to encourage purchase of local produce and to promote local production can also be implemented. By increasing the demand for local produce, producers will be incentivised to increase production in the long run.

Increasing production and demand should bring Singapore closer to realising its "30 by 30" goal - to produce enough food here to meet 30 per cent of its nutritional needs by 2030.

Lance Wu, 20

Pre-university student

Many benefits to learning at home

As part of the circuit breaker measures in Singapore, students in all schools and institutes of higher learning moved to full home-based learning on April 8.

As a student, I am heartened that the Ministry of Education (MOE) has implemented home-based learning effectively in such a short time. Despite negative comments from various quarters, I find it beneficial in more ways than one.

Unlike regular school lessons, home-based learning allows us to learn in the comfort of our own homes. Without distractions from chattering classmates, I find myself able to focus better on the content that teachers deliver. It is also evident to me that teachers can teach more efficiently without having to do as much classroom management as usual.

With the video-conferencing technology available, many teachers have chosen to conduct live lessons online. This is great

as it allows students to raise questions in real time, just as they do in school. Moreover, as long as the lesson is recorded, students can replay sections that they wish to view again. This is particularly useful for content-heavy subjects such as the humanities.

I also applaud MOE for limiting screen time to not more than two hours a day. For greater variety, schools could perhaps incorporate other forms of learning, such as projects and activities, where possible.

Hopefully, as technology and Internet connectivity continue to improve, students, teachers and parents will embrace this mode of learning as a viable alternative to classroom lessons, and not just during a pandemic.

Angel Chew, 16

Secondary 4 student

Community spirit despite restrictions

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, it is easy to focus on how our lives have been disrupted, especially during this circuit breaker period with all social gatherings banned.

But in this time of crisis, many Singaporeans have taken the initiative to rally the community in fighting against the coronavirus. Some examples include kind neighbours leaving hand sanitiser in lifts, the Clap For #SGUnited initiative to show support for healthcare workers, and efforts to teach people to sew their own reusable masks.

These acts of kindness and love have surely brought Singaporeans together.

Physical distancing does not have to mean social distancing. Even with the circuit breaker, we can still socialise and support one another online. I hope that by experiencing this pandemic together, Singaporeans will emerge more united than before.

Shermayne Chia Yee Shyuan, 16

Secondary 4 student