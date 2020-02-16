Forum: In-camp training must go on

Published
1 hour ago

I am surprised that when Singapore moved its disease outbreak response to orange, there were a number of suggestions on social media platforms that in-camp training be suspended (SAF takes measures to prevent spread of virus, Feb 12).

Such a move would open a can of worms as other units in the Home Team would also demand suspension of their training.

Singapore cannot afford that given its vulnerability.

If we place self-interest over nation, Singapore is finished. Without a primed defence force, Singapore would plunge into economic instability.

Let's enable the current generation of NSmen to stay patriotic and stay strong regardless of the health crisis.

Cheng Choon Fei

