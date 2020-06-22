Forum: Impose stricter rules on commercial breeders to protect animals

Recently, several Facebook posts about former breeding dogs being available for adoption went viral and garnered 7,000 applications within a matter of hours.

While we are moved by the overwhelming desire to help, the fact is that those animals were in poor condition and had heartworm and tick fever.

The vet who had been treating the dogs also cautioned that some would require special care.

Sadly, such incidents will continue to occur until the animal regulatory authorities impose stricter standards on commercial breeders to ensure a minimum standard of care.

Responsible breeding should be the norm for commercial breeders, and the authorities should implement rules towards that end.

The number of breeds and dogs should be restricted for each commercial breeder so that more care and time can be spent over each litter of puppies.

A female dog should not breed when it is on heat for the first time. It should also not breed consecutively so as to allow sufficient time for recuperation between pregnancies.

There should, therefore, be a maximum number of litters per year imposed on each breeder.

Likewise, annual medical examinations should be made mandatory before the breeding licence can be renewed to ensure that the animals are in good physical condition,

and if an animal has serious medical issues, then it should not be allowed to breed again.

Rescuing animals without addressing the root of the problem does not solve the problem.

As an animal welfare group, we have always advocated higher standards of animal care. Imposing higher standards of breeding rules would reduce the number of unhealthy former breeding animals that have suffered needless pain at the hands of unethical breeders.

Chew Gek Hiang

President

Noah's Ark Cares Singapore