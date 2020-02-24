Forum: Important to value and validate senior workforce

Given Singapore's ageing demography, it is inevitable for the country to have a growing senior workforce.

This is a challenge for companies as they tackle the psychological barriers and ageism that arise in the workplace (Fine-tune new measures to help seniors: Experts, Feb 21).

Senior employees who take pride in their past successes in work can be resistant to changes integral to a company's growth.

At times, they might even choose to impede innovative proposals by younger colleagues out of fear of being replaced in the work hierarchy.

On the flip side, junior employees might view their older co-workers as being too old-fashioned in their working style or incapable of handling new technology.

Some companies may intentionally hire younger workers so as to lower the overall age of the workforce, allowing "fresh young blood" to rejuvenate the team.

But instead of being quick to replace the senior workforce, companies could focus on reducing their senior workers' biological and mental age rather than the average chronological age.

Their biological ageing can be slowed through caring for their physical health, such as a job redesign to ease any physical strain on their bodies.

Companies could also look at active ageing or health screening programmes as part of welfare benefits for their senior employees.

Of equal importance is their mental age, which can be invigorated through empowerment with new skills or training that grants them breakthroughs in their current expertise.

Affirmation of their capabilities will guarantee a boost in their self-esteem, and the result will often be a team of older workers whose energy level is on a par with or even greater than that of their younger counterparts.

Older employees are known for their resilience and this invaluable quality may be harnessed, along with their rich work experience and people skills, through a mentoring programme for the younger workforce.

Through leaving a legacy at work, the older workforce can find more meaning in their work and be motivated to keep learning or be open to change.

Besides countering ageism in the workplace, efforts to value and validate the senior workforce will aid in prolonging their employment.

Lim Peng Peng (Dr)