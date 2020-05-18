Forum: Important to heed Muis' call to stay home during Hari Raya

Muslims here will be celebrating this year's Hari Raya Aidilfitri online (No Hari Raya visiting during circuit breaker period: Muis, May 16).

While I empathise with our Muslim friends who have been urged not to make house visits or hold gatherings amid measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, I believe they are cognisant of the fact that the measures are for their protection.

With that in mind, it is important for them to heed the call from the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) to take precautions and adjust to the new norms.

Since entering the circuit breaker period, all our festivities have been confined to the home, and it is heartening that we have managed to adapt well.

We should continue to play our part to take care of and protect ourselves.

Above all, we must not let our guard down lest we be hit by a second wave of infections, which could strike harder than the first.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng