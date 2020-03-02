Forum: Important to ensure quality of psychological services

The report "Urgent need to improve affordability, accessibility and quality of mental healthcare, says NMP Anthea Ong", (ST Online, Feb 27) is a timely reminder that our mental health is as important as our physical health.

What stood out as disappointing is the quality of our mental health practitioners.

In recent years, the Singapore Psychological Society (SPS) has received frequent feedback that includes unethical practice, inappropriate use of the title "psychologist", and unqualified psychological service providers.

Unethical practice can potentially cause psychological harm to clients. For example, assessments or techniques that lack empirical support can worsen outcomes. Clients may be assessed inaccurately or the lack of effective treatment can prolong their suffering. Also, a breach of confidentiality due to unethical practice can adversely affect the clients' perception of a safe space.

The title "psychologist" has been loosely used in Singapore without legal ramifications. The general public with little understanding of psychology training would easily assume that any "psychologist" is a qualified psychologist. That is detrimental to the professionalism of psychology.

SPS was founded to advance the research and practice of psychology in Singapore.

Within SPS, the Singapore Register of Psychologists (SRP) was established to protect the welfare of clients and to advance the professional standards of our psychologists. In the absence of formal regulation, SRP functions as a self-regulatory system that promotes transparency and accountability.

SPS encourages individuals and organisations to refer to the SRP list when seeking out psychological services or employing psychologists.

Ms Ong, as Nominated Member of Parliament, highlighted the risk of having "another decade of increasing prevalence in mental illnesses". Regulating the psychology profession is the first important step towards ensuring the quality of psychological services delivered.

Adrian Toh

Chairman

Singapore Register of Psychologists

Singapore Psychological Society