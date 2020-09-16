Forum: Immigration officers a big help

Recently, my father-in-law passed away suddenly in Ipoh. My wife and I decided we should submit an application to appeal for entry into Malaysia to pay our respects.

What became evident during our attempts to enter Malaysia was that there are vague guidelines on both sides. In the end, we were unable to go because of the hurdles we had to overcome.

My family and I wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to the many immigration officers in Singapore and Malaysia who helped us in our application to attend the funeral service.

Compassion was available in abundance, and the officers have earned our respect for their professionalism and kindness.

I wish that proper guidelines and contact tracing will be in place to facilitate faster approval for those who face similar situations, so that they can grieve with their family.

Darren Tham Cheong Yee

Thorough dengue check by NEA

I was shocked to find out that my neighbourhood was on the list of dengue clusters on the National Environment Agency (NEA) website.

I am thankful to the nice NEA officer who knocked on my door recently. He was very thorough in making sure that every single household in Block 3 Toh Yi Drive complied with measures to prevent mosquito breeding.

I now have peace of mind.

Jeremy Cheong Weng Kee